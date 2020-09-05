Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau

Arizona reports 836 additional COVID cases, 36 more deaths

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 836 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 36 additional deaths on Sept. 5, increasing the statewide totals to 205,516 cases and 5,207 deaths.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths reported through Friday continued to decrease through the past two weeks. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press.

The rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona went from 740 on Aug. 21 to 575 on Friday as the rolling average for daily deaths went from 38 to 32.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July, with cases and deaths trending downward since. Declines in several COVID-19 hospitalization metrics reported by the state have slowed recently.

The number of reported infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Tips for keeping a strong immune system

Exercising and eating right are vital.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, some travellers still heading out of town for Labor Day weekend
slideshow

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, some travellers still heading out of town for Labor Day weekend

COVID-19 may have greatly impacted travel, but some travellers are still making the trip out of town this Labor Day weekend.