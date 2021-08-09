Arizona reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 6th day

article

Arizona is continuing a nearly week-long streak of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

State health officials reported 2,191 new confirmed cases but no new deaths on August 9. The daily case count is down somewhat from the past three days, where cases were as high as 2,800.

Since the pandemic began, Arizona has seen 948,245 cases and 18,388 deaths.

Experts have said the highly contagious delta variant is behind surges in cases and hospitalizations being seen all over the country.

In Arizona, virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb with 1,380 as of Aug. 8. Some hospital leaders have warned that health care systems could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.

Meanwhile, the state dashboard shows over 3.8 million — or 53.4% of the state’s eligible population — have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

