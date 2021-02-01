Arizona reports more than 3,700 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Arizona health officials are reporting 3,741 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The latest figures released on the morning of Feb. 1 come as the state opens a second around-the-clock mass vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Gov. Doug Ducey, appearing on CNN Sunday, said the state is poised to run out of vaccines. But officials are working with President Joe Biden’s administration, he added.

Arizona now has seen 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s data tracker on Sunday showed Arizona continuing to lead the nation in average cases per capita over the last seven days.

The number of people hospitalized, including in ICUs, is continuing to trend downward.

On Friday, the state announced that the COVID-19 variant first recorded in the United Kingdom was confirmed in tests from three people in Arizona.

State health officials are working with other public health agencies to monitor the situation.

Variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have already been confirmed in the U.S.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

