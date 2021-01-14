COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Phoenix Municipal Stadium

Following the opening of a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Governor Doug Ducey announced that a second state-run vaccination site will open at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

According to a news release, the Arizona Department of Health Services will open the second site on Feb. 1 and will be open during daytime hours.

Upon arrival at the vaccination site, you will need to show identification demonstrating that you qualify for Phase 1A or Phase 1B.

You can also use the patient portal to make an appointment for a relative who is in a prioritized group.

If you don't have access to a computer, you can call 1-844-542-8201 for help.

"The second state site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium will dramatically boost the number of Arizonans who can get this vaccine," Ducey said in a statement.

Arizona’s vaccination program was slow to get off the ground, but officials said the first state-run large site at State Farm Stadium has proved to be a success — administering thousands of doses daily, officials said.

The vaccination site at State Farm Stadium "has been a game-changer," Ducey said in a statement.

The 24-7 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium opened on Jan. 11. Appointments are fully booked through February at State Farm Stadium and at the new Phoenix Municipal site.

COVID-19 Vaccination Registration

podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

As of Sunday, 659,728 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona. More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona on Sunday reported 5,025 additional known COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 758,404 cases and 13,120 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Saturday’s update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showed Arizona continuing to lead the nation in average cases per capita over the last seven days but now ranking second to Alabama in coronavirus deaths.

On Friday, the state announced that the COVID-19 variant first recorded in the United Kingdom was confirmed in tests from three people in Arizona.

State health officials are working with other public health agencies to monitor the situation.

Medical experts said viruses constantly mutate and coronavirus variants are circulating around the globe.

But scientists are primarily concerned with the emergence of three that researchers believe may spread more easily. Variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have already been confirmed in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

