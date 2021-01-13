AZDHS: Arizonans 65 or older to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say an estimated 750,000 or more Arizonans will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination, due to updated guidance.

In the statement, AZDHS officials say Arizonans 65 and older will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination. Those 65 and order will, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 19, be able to register for vaccination in counties that are currently vaccinating those in the Phase 1B group of vaccination.

Officials say the updated guidance is intended to protect those most at risk for severe outcomes due to COVID-19.

"85% of Arizona’s deaths from COVID-19 have been among those 65 and older. More than half of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 are in that age group," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say nearly 190,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to almost 171,000 Arizonans, including 17,000 who have received both doses.

