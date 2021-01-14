COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Phoenix Municipal Stadium

article

Following the opening of a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Governor Doug Ducey announced on Jan. 14 that a second vaccination site will open next month at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

According to a news release, the Arizona Department of Health Services will open the second site on Feb. 1. It will be open during daytime hours and registration begins on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

"The second state site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium will dramatically boost the number of Arizonans who can get this vaccine," Ducey said in a statement.

The 24-7 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium opened on Jan. 11.

As of Wednesday evening, 12,570 people have been vaccinated at State Farm Stadium.

