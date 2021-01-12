Many receiving second COVID-19 vaccine dose are reporting symptoms

Health care professionals are getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona and some are feeling the side effects, which experts say it is all a part of the process.

Doctors say this vaccine is no different from many others, in the sense that you get that immune response, but these flu symptoms some are feeling, show the vaccine is doing its job.

Many of the second doses are being administered at Arizona's 24/7 vaccine facility at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

"This time I had a lot more soreness, body aches, muscle aches ... a little bit of a headache and chills," said Dr. Andrew Carroll, a family physician.

He received his booster, or second dose, on Jan. 11, and the good news is, his symptoms are normal.

RELATED: Arizona sets coronavirus deaths record, hospitalizations top 5,000

Advertisement

"The second time, it mounts a huge response, which is what we want. We want good immunity," explained Dr. Ross Goldberg, President of the Arizona Medical Association, adding, "The second one is like an energy wave and boost and juices up our immune system and increase production of antibodies."

According to doctors, 50-80% percent of people getting the vaccines are having a reaction with flu-like symptoms.

"It is your immune system working. It lasts a day or two and you are feeling your body at work," Goldberg said.

After that window of feeling a bit ill, you should be up and running within about a week or two after getting the final dose.

RELATED: Maricopa County moves into Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccines, website overwhelmed

Doctors say even with the symptoms of the vaccine, it's worth it.

"We want to travel. We are excited. This summer we will be able to travel and enjoy places because we are vaccinated because we don’t have to worry," Goldberg said, looking ahead to a better-vaccinated community.

If you're feeling symptoms that last longer than several days, or ones that aren't typically what you feel with a vaccine response, like coughing or a runny nose, then that may not be a response to the vaccine.

As of Jan. 12, Maricopa County is in Phase 1B of vaccinations. The phase includes K-12 school staff, child care workers, law enforcement and protective services workers, and adults age 75 and older.

The group will also include adults living in congregated settings and other essential workers.

In order to get vaccinated, people in Phase 1B must make an appointment. No walk-ins will be allowed. Limited appointments will be made at pod sites that are not already fully booked for second doses or for people from Phase 1A.