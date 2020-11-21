Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports over 3,600 new cases; urges Thanksgiving precautions against virus spread

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 28, 2014: Airline passengers waiting for their flights watch from the terminal as a United Airlines airplane takes off at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Arizona on Saturday reported 3,628 additional COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths amid increasing hospitalizations as health officials urged residents to take precautions during Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent infections.

The Department of Health Services recommended holding Thanksgiving celebrations outside along with masks, social distancing and staying home if sick.

“Don’t let down your guard, even around close friends and relatives who aren’t members of your household,” the department said on Twitter.

Arizona has been experiencing a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths since late September and early October. Officials have cited business and school reopenings and public weariness with COVID-19 precautions.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

With the additional cases and deaths reported Saturday, the state’s totals rose to 295,334 cases and 6,457 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Hospitalizations reached 1,916 as of Friday, with 435 of those patients in intensive care beds, for a total of 24,181 over the outbreak.

The number of reported infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Technology helps bring families together for a virtual Thanksgiving
slideshow

Technology helps bring families together for a virtual Thanksgiving

In a year like no other many families will be physically apart this Thanksgiving, but technology is helping to bring them together.

As COVID-19 cases increase, Valleywise Medical Center preps for influx of patients
slideshow

As COVID-19 cases increase, Valleywise Medical Center preps for influx of patients

Valleywise Health Medical Center is seeing a large increase in COVID-19 patients as the state of Arizona reports its third-highest number of new cases ever.

Some are not heeding CDC guidance on not traveling during Thanksgiving to prevent spread of COVID-19
slideshow

Some are not heeding CDC guidance on not traveling during Thanksgiving to prevent spread of COVID-19

Some travellers say so long as they take steps to protect themselves and others, travelling will be OK this holiday season

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code