Arizona school district under fire for shirt allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk's death

An Arizona Representative is accusing members of a school district in southern Arizona of mocking the death of Charlie Kirk.

What we know:

A photo showing Vail Unified School District employees wearing "Problem Solved" shirts has circulated across social media.

Rep. Rachel Keshel said the shirts appear to reference the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was shot and killed in September while speaking at a college event in Utah.

Seven individuals a part of the Cienega's math department posed in the photo, wearing shirts that appear to be stained red with blood on the side of Kirk's fatal wound.

The tweet below shows a now deleted response from the Superintendent of the school district, where he claimed the shirts were worn in reference to solving math problems. Those images were not provided.

The Superintendent had apologized, saying in part, "We apologize that the wearing of these shirts caused concern and were upsetting to some. That was absolutely not the intent of those who wore them."

They noted that the T-shirts were worn last year as well, as part of math-themed Halloween costumes, and "were not intendedas a reference to any person, event, or political issue," the redacted response said.

What we don't know:

The original photo and response, both posted to Facebook, have since been deleted. The reason for the removal of their response is unknown.

What they're saying:

The Representative issued the following statement on Nov. 1, regarding the post.

"As a proud southern Arizona legislator, I am deeply outraged by the recent reports of staff at Vail Unified School District donning costumes that seemingly mock the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk—complete with ‘Problem Solved’ slogans and simulated blood stains on the same side that Charlie’s fatal wound was on. This grotesque display has no place in our schools, which should be sanctuaries of education, not arenas for political vitriol or celebration of violence. The pain inflicted on Charlie Kirk’s family, friends, and the broader conservative community is immeasurable, and to see educators potentially trivializing such a heinous act is not only insensitive but a profound betrayal of the trust parents place in our public schools. Arizona’s families deserve better than adults who prioritize partisan provocation over professionalism.

I must firmly reject any attempts to downplay this incident as mere ‘math problem-solving’ attire recycled from last year. Recent alumni, including my daughter, have confirmed these shirts were not worn by any of the math teachers last year. If this is incorrect, I would like proof. Although these shirts can be purchased on Amazon, they celebrate real-life murder, and are, minimally, extremely short-sighted and tone deaf after the country recently dealt with the horrific tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Such costumes aren’t harmless fun; they normalize the unthinkable—political assassination—in front of impressionable young minds. In a state like Arizona, where we champion free speech but hold sacred the principles of civility and safety, this crosses every line. It’s particularly alarming in a school setting, where children look to their teachers as role models, not as endorsers of extremism.

I am calling on Superintendent John Carruth to take immediate and decisive action: terminate the employment of every individual involved in creating, wearing, or permitting these abhorrent costumes. Anything less sends a dangerous message that hate has a home in our classrooms. Our kids’ well-being demands accountability, and I stand ready to support legislation ensuring such conduct faces swift consequences. Let’s recommit to unity, respect, and excellence in Arizona’s education system—starting today."

Dig deeper:

Turning Point USA spokesperson and friend of Kirk, Andrew Kolvet, tweeted the now-deleted post, saying, "They deserve to be famous, and fired," and "Who's buying this explanation?"

What's next:

Rep. Keshel is calling on the Vail School District Superintendent to fire the staff in the photo.

FOX 10 has reached out to the school district for a response and is waiting to hear back.