Expand / Collapse search

Arizona senators request 300,000 additional vaccine doses for the state

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 10 Phoenix

Senators Kyrsten Sinema, Mark Kelly request additional vaccine doses for the state

PHOENIX - Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have made an emergency request to the White House to ask for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for the state.

Sinema and Kelly asked the Biden administration for an immediate supplement of 300,000 vaccine doses with an additional 300,000 doses added to Arizona's usual weekly supply.

This comes after Sinema's request from last week asking the Dept. of Health Services and FEMA to provide more vaccines.

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Several other lawmakers, including Gov. Doug Ducey and congressman Greg Stanton, have also made similar requests.

This comes as President Biden is expected to take a virtual tour of the 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

"Today, the President will see firsthand Arizona's need for a significant increase in vaccine doses," Sinema wrote in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the administration on our request for more vaccines - both at our state-managed vaccination sites and at other distribution sites across all 15 Arizona counties."

State Farm Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site workers treated to Super Bowl festivities
slideshow

State Farm Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site workers treated to Super Bowl festivities

Healthcare workers and volunteers at Arizona's 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium celebrated the Super Bowl this year while making sure Arizonans get vaccinated.

President Biden, Vice President Harris to take virtual tour of vaccination site at State Farm Stadium
slideshow

President Biden, Vice President Harris to take virtual tour of vaccination site at State Farm Stadium

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are taking a virtual tour of the 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 8.