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Arizona 'sextortion' suspect caught; ex-college football standout dies at 23 l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 3, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published August 3, 2026 10:01 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, August 3, 2026.

From an Arizona "sextortion" fugitive captured in Pennsylvania, to the death of a former college football standout, and a murder-suicide investigation in Lake Havasu City, here are your top stories for August 3, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Arizona ‘sextortion’ suspect caught

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19-year-old wanted in Chandler 'sextortion' scheme captured in Pennsylvania
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19-year-old wanted in Chandler 'sextortion' scheme captured in Pennsylvania

A 19-year-old wanted out of Chandler for an alleged "sextortion" scheme thought he could hide on the East Coast. U.S. Marshals had other plans.

2. Murder-suicide investigation in Mohave County 

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Argument over impending divorce leads to apparent murder-suicide in Lake Havasu City: PD
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Argument over impending divorce leads to apparent murder-suicide in Lake Havasu City: PD

Two people were killed in a shooting at a Lake Havasu City home on Saturday.

3. Rest in peace

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Former college football standout Levi Wyatt dead at 23
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Former college football standout Levi Wyatt dead at 23

Levi Wyatt, a former college football standout who played for the Jackson State Tigers and McNeese State Cowboys, has died. He was 23.

4. Report identifies the animals most likely to kill people in each state

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Deadliest animal in every US state revealed, from moose and bears to dogs
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Deadliest animal in every US state revealed, from moose and bears to dogs

A demographic data platform has released a new report identifying the animals most likely to kill people in each U.S. state.

5. Triple-shooting suspect sought in Glendale

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3 hurt in Glendale shooting, suspect outstanding
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3 hurt in Glendale shooting, suspect outstanding

A suspect is on the loose after police say three adults were shot on August 3 near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way. The victims are expected to survive.

A look at today's weather

Arizona's extreme heat continues with rising storm chances
Arizona's extreme heat continues with rising storm chances

Arizona's extreme heat continues with rising storm chances

Extreme heat continues in Arizona alongside rising humidity and incoming severe storm potential.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews