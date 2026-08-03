Arizona 'sextortion' suspect caught; ex-college football standout dies at 23 l Morning News Brief

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From an Arizona "sextortion" fugitive captured in Pennsylvania, to the death of a former college football standout, and a murder-suicide investigation in Lake Havasu City, here are your top stories for August 3, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Arizona ‘sextortion’ suspect caught

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2. Murder-suicide investigation in Mohave County

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3. Rest in peace

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4. Report identifies the animals most likely to kill people in each state

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5. Triple-shooting suspect sought in Glendale

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A look at today's weather

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