Arizona 'sextortion' suspect caught; ex-college football standout dies at 23 l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, August 3, 2026.
From an Arizona "sextortion" fugitive captured in Pennsylvania, to the death of a former college football standout, and a murder-suicide investigation in Lake Havasu City, here are your top stories for August 3, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Arizona ‘sextortion’ suspect caught
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A 19-year-old wanted out of Chandler for an alleged "sextortion" scheme thought he could hide on the East Coast. U.S. Marshals had other plans.
2. Murder-suicide investigation in Mohave County
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Two people were killed in a shooting at a Lake Havasu City home on Saturday.
3. Rest in peace
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Levi Wyatt, a former college football standout who played for the Jackson State Tigers and McNeese State Cowboys, has died. He was 23.
4. Report identifies the animals most likely to kill people in each state
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A demographic data platform has released a new report identifying the animals most likely to kill people in each U.S. state.
5. Triple-shooting suspect sought in Glendale
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A suspect is on the loose after police say three adults were shot on August 3 near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way. The victims are expected to survive.
A look at today's weather
Extreme heat continues in Arizona alongside rising humidity and incoming severe storm potential.
Click here for full forecast