Arizona Snowbowl skier from Minnesota killed in apparent accident

A 61-year-old man from Minnesota was killed in an apparent skiing accident at the Snowbowl in northern Arizona on Feb. 15.

Michael Amiot was pronounced dead at the scene after the accident just before 10 a.m. while skiing on the Phoenix Run.

"Once on scene deputies learned rescuers had been involved in life saving measures for approximately 30 minutes. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. The investigation indicated the victim sustained serious head trauma and was not wearing a helmet," says the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

The medical examiner's office is working to determine his cause of death.

