Arizona sports bar builds community around women's sports

The Brief Title Nine Sports Grill in the Melrose District is highlighting women's sports by screening games for a growing fan base. Owner Audrey Corley, a former college basketball player and coach, uses the establishment to advocate for female athletes and invest in the growth of women's sports. The restaurant aims to bring the community together and inspire young girls to pursue entrepreneurship and athletics.



A local sports bar is celebrating the increasing popularity of women's sports.

What we know:

One business owner is highlighting this throughout Arizona.

"I always say basketball changed my life, and it did it saved me," Audrey Corley said. "It’s energy when you walk in and there's a game on it feels like a complete different place."

Title Nine Sports Grill has been serving fans in the Melrose District for over a year. Corley says women’s sports is becoming more popular, with many people flocking to her restaurant just to watch the women’s games.

"This is about people supporting women’s sports and supporting each other, and we can be going for different teams, but at the end of the day, we’re supporting women," Corley said.

The backstory:

Corley was a basketball player and coach, acting as a big advocate for girls getting into sports.

"I was a college basketball coach and a player. I played in college, and to me to see the growth behind it and now that everyone is giving it the recognition it deserves, it is great that women’s sport has always been good. Now, people are finally catching on and investing in it and that’s what we need," Corley said.

The other side:

They still air some men’s games.

"The World Cup we’re showing because it’s the World Cup gonna watch finals with Knicks game too," Corley said.

Big picture view:

But her hope is to bring everyone together and inspire girls they can do anything they set their mind to.

"I believe that we have a responsibility to lead in a certain way, especially women in queer community. I have a strong sense to give and lead by example girls need to know they can own these businesses, they can play on that TV, they can be anyone they want to be," Corley said.