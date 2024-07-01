Arizona State Fair announces this year's concert series

article

A number of singers and bands from the 90s and 2000's will take the stage at this year's Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series.

In a statement, fair officials announced the following lineup for this year's series:

7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 - The All-American Rejects

7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 - I Love The 90's Tour: Vanilla Ice, Rob Base & Montell Jordan

7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 - Big Time Rush

"All seats are reserved and go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m., online only at azstatefair.com, with prices starting at $20 and include Fair admission ($15 value)," read a portion of the statement.

On the fair's website, it is noted that concert tickets that are bought on the day of the show will not include admission to the fair itself.

For 2024, the Arizona State Fair is scheduled from Thursday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 27.

Where the Arizona State Fair is set to take place