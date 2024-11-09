Arizona State Legislature update: GOP holds slight edge in local Senate and House races - Election 2024

article

The Brief The State Legislature is starting to take shape as more results are coming in for local congressional elections. Republicans are in the lead 14-11 in the State Senate and 25-23 in the State House. Because certain districts have one party member running for the State House, some of the party winners can be deduced, although we don't know which candidates will fill the seats. The effective lead for Republicans in the State House is 27-24 over the Democrats. Heading into the 2024 election, Republicans held a 16-14 majority in the Senate and 31-29 majority in the House.



The balance of power in the Arizona State Legislature is coming down to the wire with five races yet to be called in the State Senate and 13 undecided winners in the State House.

As of Saturday, Nov. 9, the Associated Press called 25 of the 30 State Senate seats with Republicans in the lead 14-11 over the Democrats.

In the House of Representatives, the AP has called 45 of the 60 available seats with the Republicans in the lead 25-23.

What is happening in the Arizona State Senate?

The five seats that have not been called yet are in Districts 2, 4, 9, 17 and 23.

Of those five remaining, Districts 2 and 4 are leaning toward Republicans Shawnna Bolick and Christine Werner, respectively.

Districts 9 and 23 are leaning Democrat with Eva Burch and Brian Fernandez leading respectively by more than 1,000 votes apiece.

District 17 is neck-and-neck between Democrat John McLean and Republican Vince Leach. With 78% of the vote reported, McLean leads by just over 300 votes.

What is happening in the Arizona State House of Representatives?

While 47 seats have been officially called for specific candidates, we can deduce which party will win some of the seats that are still contested.

District 4 is too close to call but Republican Matt Gress is leading the next-closest challenger by 5,00 votes with 82% of votes counted.

Districts 9 and 13 each have multiple candidates per party still in contention for the four seats available.

However, in District 13, two Republicans are in the lead and the district has elected a Republican to the State Senate already.

District 17 is led by Democrat Kevin Volk with 78% of votes counted. If Volk wins, he would usurp a Republican incumbent in either Rachel Jones or Cory McGarr who are also in contention.

In District 23, Republican Michele Pena has been declared the winner of one seat, leaving the remaining seat up for grabs between Democrats Mariana Sandoval and Matias Rosales.

Republicans Lisa Fink and Tony Rivero have built a 5,000 vote lead over Democratic challenger Deborah Howard, however, AP has yet to call the race with 82% of votes counted in District 27.

Additional analysis

Republicans held a majority in both chambers of the Arizona State Legislature heading into the 2024 election with a 16-14 majority in the Senate and 31-29 majority in the House.

Arizona was one of several states where Democrats felt they could flip the balance of power in state legislatures.

However, if the results hold in the Senate, Republicans would again hold a 16-14 majority.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans need to win six more seats to reach the magic number of 31, and they will get at least one more winner in District 17, from either Jones or McGarr.

Republicans will also get a winner between Fink or Rivero in District 27.

Democrats will get at least one more Representative in either Sandoval or Rosales in District 23, making the effective balance at 27-24.

In the remaining nine seats up for grabs, Republicans hold an edge 7-2. If results hold, that would give the GOP a 34-26 advantage in the House for the next legislative session.