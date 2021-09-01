Expand / Collapse search

Arizona State University unveils digital tickets for its football games

By
Published 
College Football
FOX 10 Phoenix

ASU football tickets go digital as new season starts

Besides the football tickets, fans of the Sun Devils will also see other changes at Sun Devil Stadium. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

TEMPE, Ariz. - It may be hard to believe, but football season is about start at Arizona State University, with a game scheduled for Sept. 2.

For the thousands of people who are going to the game, getting inside Sun Devil Stadium will be a bit different for 2021.

This year, ASU officials are hoping people can get into their seats faster. They say they have included new metal detectors in certain areas that allow people to keep stuff in their pockets.

"Cell phone, couple of pens, watch, two sets of keys, all the things you usually put in the tray and metal sunglasses, and I’ll walk through it and that’s it, and so, no false positives. I’m ready to go scan my ticket," said Arizona State University Senior Associate Athletic Director Michael Meitin.

The new tickets are digital, and a spectator's smart phone is their way to get into the game. It prevents counterfeit tickets, and also lets people send tickets to friends and family with ease.

"You’re going to have a rotating barcode every time the line goes across," said Meitin. "The ticket scanner knows which is the valid one, so screenshots won’t get you in."

Meitin says their staff won’t be busy scanning tickets now, do they will be helping spectators.

"Everyone out here will be in a service mindset to make sure they know what’s happening, or help a fan step out of the way if they need to load their ticket correctly," said Meitin.

For spectators, the most important piece of advice is just to be prepared but hold on.

