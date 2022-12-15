Arizona students eating reduced-price meals to have fees waived

article

Some good news for some students who may have trouble affording a good meal - they won't have to pay for them in Arizona schools next year.

The Arizona Dept. of Education will waive fees for students who qualify for reduced price meals beginning next month.

That will allow thousands of Arizona kids who did not already qualify for federally funded meals to get their food at school for free.

Currently, a family of four with a household income between $36,076 and $51,338 pay a reduced price. Those making less have access to free meals.

It's being paid for through a nearly $7 million investment by the state department of education.

The funding will last through the end of the 2023-2024 school year and is expected to pay for more than 2 million meals.

Learn more here.

