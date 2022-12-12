Outreach Outnumbered: What street teams are up against helping booming unsheltered population in Arizona

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

This is a 3-part report at how outreach teams in the Phoenix area are working to earn the trust of the unsheltered to get them the help they need, but are also working to break down the barriers to getting that help. Part 2 airs on Dec. 13 and part 3 airs on Dec. 14 – those reports will be added to this story – make sure to check back for updates.

Part 1: Outreach teams stay persistent in offering help to booming unsheltered population across Maricopa County

The Phoenix metro area homelessness crisis was extensively covered this year as it's gotten worse for thousands of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, we're looking into what small outreach teams are facing when they offer services to the unsheltered.

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum hit the streets to find out.

Here's the thing: Service providers will most likely never see such massive funding again, like the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act have given to counties and cities.

Spending takes time, and outreach teams are just trying to keep up with the influx of unsheltered people across Maricopa County, the state's most populous county.

Meeting them where they're at

"Being out here, you know what to expect," says Anne Marie Johnston, Senior Director of Housing and Community Integration for Community Bridges, Inc.

She and Ollie Nyman know what it feels like.

The two took a FOX 10 crew on the road with them to Northern Horizon Park in Glendale where people are living unsheltered.

They work for Community Bridges, Inc. (CBI), a nonprofit that transitions people out of homelessness and ultimately into housing.

"We were in this position before. Both of us were in the same position as everyone else out here, so knowing that we changed our lives, that’s what we want for everyone else," Johnston said.

There are dozens of navigators like her at CBI, around less than a hundred total doing homeless outreach across the Valley.

"We come out over and over again to build rapport, build that trust. There are several people we met today that we’ll come back again tomorrow or the next day to try and re-engage with them, and it’s basically on their terms," Johnston explained.

Recently, the county started funding the Hand-in-Hand Street Outreach Program, collaborating with CBI to target communities and unincorporated areas.

Currently, there are about six outreach workers to tackle hot spots where people may not want to be found.

Support services include food and benefits, housing, mental and physical health services, employment and substance abuse recovery.

The effort on the ground is unwavering.

"It gets very discouraging sometimes. Keep coming out and told that there are no resources available, or you keep coming out and people either decline or refuse services for whatever reason. It gets to be discouraging. The number of individuals that are experiencing homelessness out here starts to weigh on our outreach workers sometimes," said Nyman, the associate director of housing and community integration at CBI.

Ollie Nyman and Anne Marie Johnston

Unsheltered living, by the numbers

According to the 2022 point-in-time count conducted in January of this year, Maricopa County’s unsheltered population sat at 5,029 people.

Since the pandemic began, the unsheltered count went up by 34%. That's nearly four times the sheltered count’s increase of 9%, and 12% more than the overall homelessness count’s increase, totaling 22%.

To put it into perspective, 56% of the 9,000 people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County are living on the streets.

‘Cops like to run us off …’

Jason Schutt is currently unsheltered.

He describes it as "cold, noisy and there’s always something going on."

Schutt was evicted in January for not being able to afford rent due to rent hikes, and he says that wasn’t his first eviction.

"At night when it’s done right, you can’t tell, you can’t see it from the street, you can’t see it from anywhere," he said of his small tent hidden away in the brush near the railroad.

It's where he and his dog, Puppy, try to get some sleep.

"Cops like to run us off every chance they get," he said.

Schutt is looking for a shelter with fewer restrictions so he can keep his dog with him. He donates plasma to make money, but he wants affordable housing and a job.

"How am I supposed to get a respectable job if I can’t even take a shower?" Schutt remarked.

Schutt says drug use is constant at the park, adding, "Most people that I know that are on the streets is because of their drug addiction and the number one thing here is fentanyl."

The deadly drug is what's known as the "blues" on the street.

"Fentanyl pills are like $5 – $3 or $5 for a pill," Johnston said.

Drug use is a major challenge for outreach when someone is under the influence. But so is when someone doesn’t want to be separated from their spouse, pet or personal belongings.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jason Schutt

Time ticks on spending

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on how American Rescue Plan funding is allocated and spent.

Out of $871 million in American Rescue Plan funding granted, Maricopa County allocated $761 million to several issues thus far.

15% of the funding is focused on homelessness, which is about $114 million. The county has until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate all the funding received, and must spend it by 2026.

These are costly decisions to try and solve what seems to be a never-ending crisis.

Change of heart

"There are decisions I could have made … it’s on me. I don’t point the finger at the government," Schutt said.

He's decided to make a change as his kids are nearly grown up, and he’s missed out on a lot.

Schutt says he’ll accept services from CBI to take a step in the right direction. His dog will also be coming along.

When asked if he's had enough time to think about his choice, his response was "More than I need. More than enough. Done thinking about it. I live it every day."

What's next?

The county says there are 352 shelter beds becoming available soon, costing $21 million. There are four hotels leased and used for bridge shelters as well.

Meanwhile, the Hand-In-Hand program costs about $425,000, paid through the county’s general fund.

Part 2

Check back – airs Dec. 13.

Part 3

Check back – airs Dec. 14.

