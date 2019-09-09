Arizona Task Force 1 released from Dorian duty, returning to Arizona

A 15-member Phoenix rescue unit is returning to Arizona from the East Coast, where it deployed to help with the response to Hurricane Dorian.

Phoenix Fire Dept. Capt. Danny Gile said Friday that Arizona Task Force 1 was released by South Carolina because it was determined there was no need for search and rescue efforts.

Gile says the task force is expected to arrive back in Phoenix on Monday.

The unit previously responded to the 1994 Northridge earthquake in California, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the 2001 World Trade Center attack in New York City, the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster and hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Ike and Gustav in 2008.