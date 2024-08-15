Arizona teacher accused of giving marijuana to student

An Arizona teacher accused of providing marijuana to one of his students has been arrested.

Cottonwood Police say 50-year-old Damian Andre, a teacher at Cottonwood Verde Tech School, was arrested on Aug. 14.

Investigators say Andre had marijuana vaping fluid delivered to the school, where he gave it to a 15-year-old student.

"The investigation began when the student's parent reported the teacher's inappropriate actions to authorities," police said.

Andre is accused of supplying marijuana and tobacco to a minor.

Damian Andre (Photo from Cottonwood PD)

Map of the school