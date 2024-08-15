Expand / Collapse search

Arizona teacher accused of giving marijuana to student

Updated  August 15, 2024 12:30pm MST
Police in Cottonwood say they have arrested a teacher who is accused of having marijuana vape fluid delivered to the school, and then giving the fluid to a student.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - An Arizona teacher accused of providing marijuana to one of his students has been arrested.

Cottonwood Police say 50-year-old Damian Andre, a teacher at Cottonwood Verde Tech School, was arrested on Aug. 14.

Investigators say Andre had marijuana vaping fluid delivered to the school, where he gave it to a 15-year-old student.

"The investigation began when the student's parent reported the teacher's inappropriate actions to authorities," police said.

Andre is accused of supplying marijuana and tobacco to a minor.

