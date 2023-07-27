Arizona teen drowns: Phoenix Union High School District making personnel changes following tragedy

Over a week after an Arizona high school footballer drowned while on a school trip, there are changes at the Phoenix Union High School District.

According to our initial report on the incident, the teen, identified by officials with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office as 15-year-old Christopher Hampton, went missing while swimming in Show Low Lake. Deputies responded to the lake at around 8 p.m. on July 17 to search for Hampton, and his body was found a day later.

Officials with the Phoenix Union High School District have said that Hampton was attending an athletic camp at Lakeside-Blue Ridge High School when the football team from Cesar Chavez high School traveled to the lake.

Limited details have been released about what happened at the lake, and we are still trying to learn how Hampton drowned in the lake, as well as whether there was any supervision at the time of the tragedy.

Read More: Phoenix high school student-athlete found dead in Show Low Lake

Personnel changes made at school that the teen attended

On July 27, we learned that school district officials have made personnel changes at Cesar Chavez High School in the aftermath of Hampton's death.

In a statement, officials with PXU said all the coaches who were on the trip are on administrative leave. The statement reads:

"The district continues to investigate the events that took place before, during, and immediately following the summer football camp that Cesar Chavez High School attended. It is protocol during such investigations to make immediate personnel changes. These changes are in place while staff are on administrative leave. The social and emotional well-being of our students, staff, and families continues to be the highest priority during this difficult time."

In a separate statement, school district officials announced that new leadership is in place at the school, with Shakira Simmons installed as acting principal, and Dr. Samantha Middagh installed as acting assistant principal for student connectedness.

The school's principal prior to the tragedy, according to the school's website, was Robert Grant.

According to a statement in English and Spanish that was posted on PXU's website, Simmons works as a principal coach for the school district, while Dr. Middagh works in a position known as "administrator in residence" for the district. The appointments is in effect until further notice.

An investigation into Hampton's death remains ongoing. School is set to begin for students at Cesar Chavez High School on Monday, August 7.