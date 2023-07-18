Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix high school student-athlete missing after swim in Show Low Lake

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 11:18AM
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

SHOW LOW, Ariz. - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in Show Low Lake.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the lake at around 8 p.m. on July 17 to search for the missing boy.

"Searches were conducted throughout the area by boat, ground, and air," the sheriff's office said. "At this time, the juvenile has not been located."

The sheriff's office advises the public to stay out of the area while the search operation continues.

The teen has been identified as Christopher Hampton. He is between 5'10" to 6 feet tall, weighs 150-170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gym shorts and athletic shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-524-4050.

Statement from Richard Franco of Phoenix Union High School District:

"While attending an athletic camp at Lakeside-Blue Ridge High School on Monday, July 17, the Cesar Chavez Football team traveled to a lake after the camp ended. During their time at the lake, a student-athlete went missing. Police were immediately contacted, who deployed a dive team, air support, and boats to investigate a potential tragedy at the lake.

At this time, our student-athlete is still missing. The Phoenix Union High School District and Cesar Chavez High School staff continue to fully cooperate with local authorities and first responders as they continue the search.

Phoenix Union will provide emotional support for the students, staff, and families connected to the Cesar Chavez Football team and the broader Chavez community.

Our hearts are with the family as we continue to search. We hope for our student's safe return and appreciate the outpouring of support during this difficult time."

Authorities say Christopher Hampton, a 15-year-old Phoenix student, went missing on the night of July 17 while swimming in Show Low Lake. (Navajo County Sheriffs Office)

