Arizona to receive more than 119K Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Millions of Moderna vaccines are making their across the nation as shipments were sent out Sunday. It's the second COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Health officials say 5.9 million Moderna doses will rollout between Dec. 21-23 across the country.

Arizona will receive about 119,400 doses. Maricopa County, the state's most populated county, will receive 18,500. Pima County will get 17,000. The other 13 counties and tribal communities will receive doses as well.

"That will be used at all long term skilled facilities, nursing, assisted living, all of those that are also identified in phase 1A, that's where we'll use Moderna. It makes sense to do that because Moderna doesn't require the same temperature control and those sorts of things," said Marcy Flanagan with the Maricopa County Health Department.

RELATED: People over 75, essential workers next in line for COVID-19 vaccine

The Moderna vaccine is coming just a week after the nation saw its first COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer doses are already being administered to thousands of people across the world, country and in Arizona.

Flanagan says if your first dose is Pfizer, your second dose has to be the same vaccine. The same goes for Moderna.

Advertisement

It's not known exactly when Arizona will be receiving the Moderna vaccines, but it's expected between Dec. 21-23.