Arizona trooper loses battle with cancer: 'profound sadness'

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its troopers who has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Trooper Taron Maddux died on April 29, the department said. He is survived by family members and friends.

Maddux, an Arizona native, was born in Douglas in 1971 and graduated from Douglas High School.

He joined the U.S. Air Force and served as an air transportation journeyman and security officer before joining the Bisbee Police Department in 1995. He then worked as a security guard for the Cochise County Superior Court before joining DPS, where he spent over six years with the Highway Patrol Division in Sierra Vista.

AZDPS Trooper Taron Maddux (AZDPS)

"Trooper Maddux loved to spend time with his family and had a passion for hunting and being outdoors," DPS said. "Thank you, Trooper Maddux, for your years of service to our state and this country. Your kindness, selfless service and dedication will never be forgotten."