Arizonans share their early voting experience ahead of Election Day

It's election eve and many voters in Arizona are dropping off their ballots at drive-thru drop boxes or they opted to vote in person ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

“I’m here because I didn’t want to be in a line tomorrow," one voter said, and another saying, “It was a great experience stream lined to get us in an out in an orderly fashion.”

Many agreed the process was easy with no waiting for these voters on Nov. 2, and part of the reason is that there are more options available to vote.

"In 2016, voters had just one assigned location they would have to go to vote. We have vote centers, vote anywhere sites," explained Erika Flores, Deputy Director of Communications for the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Although though there are plenty of ways to access early voting, Flores says they are still expecting a good number of people to line up on Election Day.

“We do know voters are very excited about this election and will anticipate there will be lines on Election Day as well," she said.

Jordan Haglun is a first-time voter and is excited for this election, saying, “I voted for the first time in my life, so it was exciting.”

For information on all things on the 2020 election in Arizona, visit this link.