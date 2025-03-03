Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temps in Phoenix today, snow in parts of Northern Arizona

The Brief Phoenix is expecting a high of 66°F for Monday. Gusty winds are also expecting in parts of south central Arizona. Snow is expected in parts of northern Arizona.



Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Phoenix say a weather system moving through the region on Mar. 3 will result in gusty conditions, cooler temperatures, and a slight chance of afternoon showers in parts of south central Arizona.

Today:

Per NWS, highs in Phoenix should reach 66°F for Monday, while the Globe/Miami area should see a high of 53°F, and Yuma should see a high of 69°F.

In Southern Arizona, NWS forecasters there say Tucson should see a high of 60°F for Monday.

In the Flagstaff area, forecasters with the NWS office there say the city could see two to three inches of snow.

Other parts of the region are also expecting snow, ranging from less than one inch in Prescott and Show Low to six and eight inches in the Jacob Lake area.

"Snow levels will be around 4,000 feet, with most accumulating snow expected above 6,000 feet," read a portion of the forecast.

Tomorrow:

For Tuesday, forecasts are calling for a high of 72°F in Phoenix, and a high of 67°F for Tucson.

Looking Ahead:

NWS forecasters say another weather system will affect parts of the state by the latter half of the week. The weather system is expected to bring "another round of strong gusty winds, much cooler temperatures, and better precipitation chances."

Dig deeper:

According to NWS, the average temperature in Phoenix for February 2025 is tied with February 1991 as the hottest February on record, with an average temperature of 66°F.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.