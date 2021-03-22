Arizonans ages 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting March 24

Any Arizonan ages 16 and older can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine at state-run vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma County starting March 24, Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

"Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible," said Governor Ducey in an announcement made March 22. "Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step."

Appointments are being opened up at 11 A.M. every Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in Tucson and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.

Sites using the Pfizer vaccine can immunize anyone 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.

Arizona is among the first states to allow anyone to sign up for vaccine appointments. President Joe Biden has said he wants states to take that step by May 1 and seek to vaccinate everyone who wants a shot by the end of May.

About 2.9 million vaccine doses have been given to about 1.1 million people so far in Arizona, according to state officials.

The change applies only to state-run vaccination sites, which have distributed the bulk of the vaccines in Arizona but are in urban areas. Counties and some pharmacies have their own vaccine supplies and eligibility criteria, such a health condition or a job in an essential industry.

Anyone who needs extra help registering can call the state's help line at 1-844-542-8201.

Find Arizona vaccination sites here: http://azhealth.gov/findvaccine

Schedule an appointment at a state-run site here: https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

Health officials on Monday reported 484 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no deaths, marking another day of downward trends in the coronavirus outbreak.

Arizona’s pandemic totals have now risen to 836,737 cases and 16,745 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

State health officials said the number of confirmed or suspected coronavirus hospitalized patients around Arizona decreased to 647 on Sunday.

In addition, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients fell to 180.

Arizona’s weekly percent positivity for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, an indicator of how much the virus is spreading in the community, is at a five-month low.

Read the full release: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/03/arizona-expands-covid-19-vaccination-eligibility-all

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

