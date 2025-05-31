Expand / Collapse search
'Armed and dangerous' suspect search continues; cannabis use linked to heart disease | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  May 31, 2025 6:55pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From detectives asking for the community's help in finding a homicide suspect to cannabis edibles being just as dangerous to heart health as smoking marijuana, according to a new study, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 31, 2025.

1. Phoenix homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Homicide detectives are seeking answers after a deadly shooting near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Detectives were able to uncover information and evidence that led to identifying Joseph Jennings, and they're now looking for the community's help in trying to locate him. Read more.

2. Arizona politicians participate in "Tell me how you really feel town hall" in north Phoenix

The issue of immigration was top of mind after ICE agents showed up several days in a row outside of the courts in downtown Phoenix. Read more.

3. Cannabis edibles just as dangerous to heart health as smoking marijuana, study finds

Long-term cannabis use in any form has been linked to a greater risk of heart disease. In a new study, researchers at UC San Francisco determined that eating edible cannabis, such as gummies, has the same impact on cardiovascular risk as smoking marijuana. Read more.

4. Jacob Meisner: No plea deal reached for Preston Lord murder suspect

There is a new twist in the Preston Lord murder case, as one of the suspects in the case has turned down a plea deal. Read more.

5. Community concerned after 2 Arcadia High School students were shot near Mount Ord

Arcadia High School students, 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark, were found dead in the Tonto National Forest. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office now says the two teens were shot to death, and the community is responding to the murders. Read more.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Big changes are on the way as we return to the 90s starting Sunday.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews