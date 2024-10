From armed thieves being caught on a Ring camera while stealing an Arizona man's truck, to some in Phoenix panic buying due to the now suspended dockworkers strike, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Armed thieves caught on video stealing Arizona man's truck

Featured article

2. Dockworker strike has people in Phoenix panic buying at the grocery store

Featured article

3. Phoenix Police respond to 2 dogs chained outside in record-breaking heat, owner charged with felonies

Featured article

4. Denzel Washington ‘screamed’ at Diddy during an all-night party in 2003 before ‘storming out’: report

Featured article

5. Surprise 5th graders accused of planning to harm fellow student: PD