Arrest made in Phoenix shooting that killed teenage boy: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they have made an arrest in connection with a 2022 shooting that left a teenager dead.

In a brief statement released on Aug. 15, Phoenix Police officials say they arrested 22-year-old Lashaun Chambers in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kevin Enriquez.

"Chambers was arrested on August 14, 2023, and booked into jail for 2nd degree murder," read a portion of a statement released by police.

According to our report at the time, officers were called out to the area of 26th and Luke Avenues at around 4:30 a.m. on July 16, 2022 for reports of a shooting and car crash. At the scene, offices found a wrecked car with bullet holes, and Enriquez was found dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

