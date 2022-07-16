2 Phoenix teens killed in separate shootings, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Phoenix Police Department says two teenage boys were killed in separate shootings early Saturday morning.

At 1:15 a.m., 19-year-old Robert Cardona was found near 40th Avenue and Roosevelt Street suffering from injuries after being shot. He died at the scene, says Sgt. Vincent Cole.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting and car crash near 26th and Luke avenues. That's where they found a wrecked car with bullet holes, Cole says.

16-year-old Kevin Enriquez was found dead in the driver's seat of the car. Police believe that when he was shot, he crashed into a parked car, then his car came to a rest.

No suspects have been named in this case either.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).