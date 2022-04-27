Expand / Collapse search
Florida man arrested in 2016 killing of prominent Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
Steven Aubrey article

DALLAS - Police in Florida have made an arrest for the 2016 murder of a prominent Dallas attorney.

Ira Tobolowsky was found dead in his burning garage six years ago.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and Tobolowsky's death was ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner said he died of blunt force injuries, burns, and smoke inhalation.

9a0a1cfa-ira20tobolowsky_1463160375661_1310383_ver1.0.jpg

On Wednesday, Steven Aubrey was booked into the Broward County Jail and charged with capital murder in Tobolowsky's death.

Police said Tobolowsky was the attorney for Aubrey’s mother in a case against him. No further details were released about what led police to arrest Aubrey.

Aubrey will be extradited to North Texas to face the capital murder charge.

