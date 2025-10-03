Arrest made in murder of Phoenix high school students; Diddy sentencing l Morning News Brief

article

From the arrest of a man accused of killing two Phoenix high school students to the sentencing of Sean "Diddy" Combs, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 3.

1. Man accused of killing Acadia H.S. students

Thomas Brown

What we know:

Thomas Brown, 31, was arrested more than four months after the deaths of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced.

The backstory:

Kjolsrud and Clark were found in the Mount Ord area of the Tonto National Forest in May. They both had gunshot wounds.

Read more

2. ‘All hell broke loose’

David Hayes Sr.

What we know:

David Hayes Sr., a 66-year-old Marine veteran, narrowly survived last week's deadly flash floods in Globe after water swept his RV trailer a half-mile, pinning his leg and forcing him to crawl out of a broken back window to reach safety.

What they're saying:

"I'm thinking I'm going to die. I say, I'm going to die," Hayes said.

Read more

3. Diddy sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

What we know:

Sean "Diddy" Combs will learn his fate today after a weeks-long trial and more than a year behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The backstory:

Diddy, 55, was convicted in July on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law banning interstate prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Read more

4. Deadly west Phoenix shooting

(KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

A man in his 40s has died after police say he was found with a gunshot wound lying on the ground next to a running SUV near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Read more

5. Beef prices hit record highs

Beef products on display in a grocery store on July 22, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What we know:

Beef prices are at a record high in the wake of a drought that left cattle inventory at the lowest level in 70 years amid strong demand, resulting in price increases for steak and ground beef.

Dig deeper:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index report for August showed a surge in beef prices over the past year. Ground beef prices were up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis in August, while beef roasts were up 13.6%, and steak prices were 16.6% higher. Those inflation figures are well above the 3.2% year-over-year rise in all food categories, as well as the 5.4% rise in meat prices from last year.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Featured article

Click here for your full forecast