Arrest made in theft of Glendale church's truck, trailer and equipment

A Glendale church's trailer, along with thousands of dollars worth of equipment, have been recovered after the police department made an arrest.

Edward Charles Gouer, 44, is accused of stealing a truck and trailer containing equipment belonging to The Table Church on Oct. 26 around 9:30 p.m.

"A silver Ford F-250 with an attached 24-foot white trailer was stolen from of a church near 7900 W. Union Hills Dr. The trailer contained numerous items and the approximate value of the stolen property was more than 30-thousand-dollars," the police department said on Nov. 6. "Video from church security cameras and nearby traffic cameras showed a dark colored Chevrolet Trailblazer enter the property, circle around, and then park behind the truck and trailer. Shortly after, the truck headlights are seen turning on, and the truck and trailer begin to drive away, leaving westbound with the Trailblazer following."

On Nov. 5, the department got an anonymous tip leading investigators to where the trailer was in Tonopah. A search warrant was granted and authorities were able to take back the trailer and the equipment inside. The Ford F-250 is still missing.

Gouer was arrested and is accused of theft.

"Information from the anonymous tipster stated they had seen the story on the news. Just like in this tip, we urge the public to come forward with any information as to the whereabouts of the Ford F-250," police said.

Anyone with information can call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

FOX 10's Nicole Krasean previously spoke with the lead pastor of the church, who said despite the loss, they were still able to hold services.

"All of our chairs, all of our racks, all the furniture that goes in our lobby that we make for the check-in tables and all that stuff," pastor Cody Deevers said. "It didn't stop us that day. I mean, the church has been through a whole lot worse and this wasn't going to stop us, so we just pivoted."