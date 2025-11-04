Arrests made in AZ Halloween shooting; former VP Dick Cheney dies l Morning News Brief

article

From arrests made in connection with a Halloween night shooting that left a person injured to the death of a former influential vice president, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 4.

1. Three people arrested in Halloween shooting

What we know:

Three people have been arrested after a person was shot in Lake Havasu City on Halloween night.

Dig deeper:

The shooting stemmed from a confrontation over vehicle damage, police said.

2. Police need help identifying human remains

What we know:

The remains were found near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver, which is located in Navajo County. The body is described as tall with a thin build and long brown hair. The person was found wearing a tan T-shirt and black and white plaid pants, along with black high top Converse shoes, size 8 1/2.

What you can do:

If you know anything about the person, or what happened, you're asked to call police at 928-338-4942.

3. Turquoise Alert system questioned

What we know:

A Turquoise Alert was issued early Sunday morning for 16-year-old Yolyn Hermios of Mesa, who is still missing. The alert was triggered because her family said it was completely out of character for her to be out of touch.

Dig deeper:

The 5 a.m. timing of the geo-targeted alert sparked online debate about the new system's effectiveness, though advocates defended the urgency, citing the law (known as "Emily's Law") was created to speed up the search for vulnerable missing persons.

4. Rest in peace

What we know:

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died at the age of 84 due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said.

The backstory:

Cheney served father and son presidents, leading the armed forces as defense chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush before returning to serve as vice president under Bush's son, George W. Bush.

5. Today is Election Day!

What we know:

Tuesday, November 4, 2025, marks election day in Arizona.

Big picture view:

There are no statewide races or ballot measures. However, voters in 10 of Arizona's 15 counties will get to vote on various measures that are relevant to their area.

A look at today's weather

