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Arrests made in Chandler home invasion; drone tracks theft suspect | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 10, 2026 5:24 PM MST
Published June 10, 2026 5:24 PM MST
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From several being accused in a brutal attack on a man and his daughter during a Chandler home invasion, to a drone in Glendale tracking a theft suspect in real time, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Several arrested in connection to home invasion

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Fleeing to Mexico: 5 arrested, 1 at large after savage attack on elderly man and daughter
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Fleeing to Mexico: 5 arrested, 1 at large after savage attack on elderly man and daughter

Five people are in custody, including an 18-year-old caught at the border, after a violent Chandler home invasion that left an elderly man and his disabled daughter hospitalized.

2. Social Security payments could be slashed

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Social Security report predicts when benefits could be slashed
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Social Security report predicts when benefits could be slashed

The Social Security Administration (SSA) provided its latest projections Tuesday for when its reserve funds are expected to run out and when those collecting old-age or survivor benefits could see their monthly checks slashed significantly.

3. Drone tracks theft suspect in Glendale

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Drone tracks Glendale purse snatching suspect driving backwards to escape police
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Drone tracks Glendale purse snatching suspect driving backwards to escape police

A suspect who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse fled from Glendale Police officers by driving backward into a cul-de-sac. Real-time surveillance monitored the suspect before officers arrested him.

4. Alleged red light running crash suspect identified

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Witnesses say red light runner caused deadly 7-car crash in Phoenix
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Witnesses say red light runner caused deadly 7-car crash in Phoenix

A seven-car crash just before noon Tuesday in Phoenix left a man dead and two others hospitalized. Police are investigating potential impairment.

5. FBI investigates tribal behavioral health provider

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FBI investigating tribal behavioral health provider with alleged ties to CEO who ran suspended clinic
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FBI investigating tribal behavioral health provider with alleged ties to CEO who ran suspended clinic

Internal emails reveal the FBI is probing Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness, a provider on tribal land allegedly linked to a previously suspended operator.

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