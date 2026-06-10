Arrests made in Chandler home invasion; drone tracks theft suspect | Nightly Roundup

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From several being accused in a brutal attack on a man and his daughter during a Chandler home invasion, to a drone in Glendale tracking a theft suspect in real time, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Several arrested in connection to home invasion

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2. Social Security payments could be slashed

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3. Drone tracks theft suspect in Glendale

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4. Alleged red light running crash suspect identified

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5. FBI investigates tribal behavioral health provider