Arrests made in Chandler home invasion; drone tracks theft suspect | Nightly Roundup

article
From several being accused in a brutal attack on a man and his daughter during a Chandler home invasion, to a drone in Glendale tracking a theft suspect in real time, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Several arrested in connection to home invasion
Featured
Five people are in custody, including an 18-year-old caught at the border, after a violent Chandler home invasion that left an elderly man and his disabled daughter hospitalized.
2. Social Security payments could be slashed
Featured
The Social Security Administration (SSA) provided its latest projections Tuesday for when its reserve funds are expected to run out and when those collecting old-age or survivor benefits could see their monthly checks slashed significantly.
3. Drone tracks theft suspect in Glendale
Featured
A suspect who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse fled from Glendale Police officers by driving backward into a cul-de-sac. Real-time surveillance monitored the suspect before officers arrested him.
4. Alleged red light running crash suspect identified
Featured
A seven-car crash just before noon Tuesday in Phoenix left a man dead and two others hospitalized. Police are investigating potential impairment.
5. FBI investigates tribal behavioral health provider
Featured
Internal emails reveal the FBI is probing Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness, a provider on tribal land allegedly linked to a previously suspended operator.