Arson suspect wanted after multiple Surprise homes, cars set on fire

article

Investigators are searching for an arson suspect after someone repeatedly set fire to two homes in Surprise last year, causing "significant damage."

The arsons happened at a home near Sweetwater and Bullard Avenue and another home located near Mountain View Boulevard and Loop 303.

On three separate occasions, a suspect - or suspects - lit multiple fires around the homes, according to Silent Witness. Several cars were destroyed in the fires, and the homes had extensive damage.

Details about what happened during each incident and suspect information were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







