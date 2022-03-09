Arizona DPS trooper's car struck in Tempe hit-and-run crash on US 60
TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is looking for the driver who hit a trooper's car before taking off in Tempe on Tuesday night.
The collision happened on US 60 near Priest Drive on March 8, and the trooper was not injured.
Investigators say the vehicle, a black passenger car with a Phoenix Suns license plate, was speeding when the crash took place.
Several lanes on US 60 were closed during the crash investigation, but have since reopened.
