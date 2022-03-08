New program by education officials gives Arizona teachers up to $1,000 in grant money for classroom projects

Arizona public school teachers woke up to a rather pleasant surprise on March 8, when Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, announced a new program could mean an extra $1,000 in funding for their classroom projects.

Officials with the Arizona Education Association say this is not a game changer when it comes to funding for public schools in the state, and that the measure won't lift Arizona public schools from the bottom, but it is a shot in the arm for classroom teachers.

In a new collaboration between the website DonorsChoose and the Arizona Department of Education, $14 million from a COVID relief fund will go to K-12 public school teachers in Arizona. DonorsChoose is a website where teachers can post what they need for their classrooms, in hopes that friends or strangers will donate.

"All this money is part of American Rescue Plan. It's from the federal government," said Marisol Garcia with the Arizona Education Association.

Starting on March 8, Arizona teachers can go to DonorsChoose.org, and apply for up to $1,000 in grant money to fund classroom projects. It was a nice surprise for some, after a challenging couple of years for many. The grants are funded on a first-come, first-served basis, until the money runs out.

