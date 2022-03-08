Crews battle house fire near South Mountain in Phoenix

Crews battled a house fire that was burning near South Mountain in Phoenix on the night of March 8.

The fire was reportedly burning near the area of 16th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

No further information is available.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Other Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app