Crews battle house fire near South Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Crews battled a house fire that was burning near South Mountain in Phoenix on the night of March 8.
The fire was reportedly burning near the area of 16th Avenue and Dobbins Road.
No further information is available.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
