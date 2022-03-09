1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-10 at US 60 in Phoenix

One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near the U.S. 60 in the Phoenix area.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened when a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 crashed into a commercial vehicle at the U.S. 60. The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

The driver of the commercial vehicle and a passenger were not seriously hurt.

Several other vehicles struck debris from the wrong-way crash, but none of those drivers were hurt.

It's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

DPS says a majority of wrong-way crashes happen in the early-morning hours and there are a few things you can do to avoid crashes.

"You want to be cognizant of your surroundings at all times," said Capt. Alan Heywood. "I tell people all the time that you want to try to stay in the middle to right-hand lanes. A lot of times we'll see wrong-way drivers in the left lane thinking that they're on a two-lane road, and they're staying on that side of the road as they would normally during their driving. They're not seeing any signs above them or anything like that, so they have no way of knowing where exits are. So they continue to drive in the left-hand lanes. So for people driving in the middle of the night or very early in the morning, I would say try to stay to the right side of the roadway."

The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at the U.S. 60 due to the crash. All traffic is being diverted to eastbound U.S. 60. There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes.

DPS says they are also working another incident that has closed the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain near the Loop 101.

No further details on that incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.