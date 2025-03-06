Arsonist arrested in Casa Grande Jewish community center fire, PD says

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

Yellow tape circled the Khal Chasidim Jewish Community Center in Casa Grande near Peart and Kortsen roads after the Monday, March 3 fire.

People in yellow hazmat suits walked inside as it revealed severe damage from flames. The scene revealed the aftermath of what police are calling an arson.

Police documents say that the suspect claims he was sleeping when the flames broke out.

According to Casa Grande Dispatch, the building was a newly renovated Jewish center, along with a kosher grocery store called Kosher Palace.

Police say surveillance video captured the moments before the flames broke out.

A man is reportedly seen circling the property three different times throughout the night. Then, only three minutes after he left the area, police say smoke started coming from inside the building.

As investigators looked through the footage, Casa Grande Police identified the man as Everardo Gregorio, 30. Police say he has previous arrests.

When officers took him into custody, they noticed he was wearing the same brand and style of sandals seen in the video.

Gregorio denied his involvement, and a possible motive was not mentioned by police.

Big picture view:

This is the second time a fire has burned through a religious building in Casa Grande in recent months.

Back in October, St. Anthony of Padua church suffered significant damage when flames tore through part of the building.

Many in the community wonder if there's a link, but Casa Grande Police stress there’s no evidence of a connection at this time.

What's next:

Gregorio is accused of felony arson of an occupied structure. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 14.

Map of where the fire happened: