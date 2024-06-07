Expand / Collapse search
Arvada plane crash: 2 adults, 2 juveniles transported to hospital with injuries, police say

By Catherine Stoddard
Published  June 7, 2024 12:02pm MST
Colorado
Image of debris after small aircraft crashed in Arvada, Colorado.

Several people, including juveniles, were injured after a small plane crashed in front of a Colorado residence Friday morning. 

Two adults and two juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries, according to the Avrada Police Department X, formerly known as Twitter, account. 

The aircraft struck a fence and a tree at Oberon Road and Balsam Street before crashing into a resident’s front yard, KDVR reported. 

The pilot of the aircraft allegedly called Air Traffic Control before the crash to report that a low oil pressure light was on and asked for priority landing, according to KDVR. 

Moments later, the pilot called once again to report extreme power loss and they were looking for a place to "park." This message was allegedly the last thing that was communicated to the air traffic control tower. 

Hazmat crews are at the scene and officials are preparing for a National Transportation Safety Board investigation. 

