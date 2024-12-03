Assault victim says attackers also attacked Bissonnette; Group tries to solve cold case | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix assault victim who says his attackers were the same group that attacked Paul Bissonnette, to a group working to identify a woman found dead decades ago in Arizona, here are tonight's top stories from FOX 10.

1. Phoenix assault victim identifies attackers as same group that attacked Paul Bissonnette

Phoenix Police are investigating an assault at Raven Golf Club that the victim says has ties to an assault on a former NHL player in Scottsdale.

2. A group called the DNA Doe Project works to identify woman found dead in Phoenix

A national DNA testing project is asking for help, as they try to solve a 22-year-old mystery.

3. Phoenix family of 5 found slain outside their home

Top: Eloy Zubia, 28, Librada Zubia Hernandez, 30, Gabriel Hernandez, 19. Bottom: Eloy Zubia Jr., 6, and Rocio Zubia, 9.

It's been 32 years and there have been no arrests in the murder of a Phoenix family of five.

4. Driver killed in car fire along Interstate 17

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a car fire along Interstate 17 on the night of Dec. 2 has resulted in a fatality.

5. No sign of mechanical failure cited in plane crash at Falcon Field

The National Transportation Security Board today released their preliminary report on a devastating Election Day plane crash that left five people dead near Falcon Field Airport.

Latest weather: Temperatures break record set in 1940