Assault victim says attackers also attacked Bissonnette; Group tries to solve cold case | Nightly Roundup

Updated  December 3, 2024 7:32pm MST
From a Phoenix assault victim who says his attackers were the same group that attacked Paul Bissonnette, to a group working to identify a woman found dead decades ago in Arizona, here are tonight's top stories from FOX 10.

1. Phoenix assault victim identifies attackers as same group that attacked Paul Bissonnette

Assault victim says suspect also attacked Paul Bissonnette

Phoenix Police are investigating an assault at Raven Golf Club that the victim says has ties to an assault on a former NHL player in Scottsdale. FOX 10's Ashlie Rodriguez has the story.

Phoenix Police are investigating an assault at Raven Golf Club that the victim says has ties to an assault on a former NHL player in Scottsdale.

2. A group called the DNA Doe Project works to identify woman found dead in Phoenix

Group tries to solve 22-year-old Arizona mystery

A national DNA testing project is asking for people's help, as they attempt to solve a 22-year-old mystery involving a Jane Doe whose body was found in the East Valley.

A national DNA testing project is asking for help, as they try to solve a 22-year-old mystery.

3. Phoenix family of 5 found slain outside their home

Top: Eloy Zubia, 28, Librada Zubia Hernandez, 30, Gabriel Hernandez, 19. Bottom: Eloy Zubia Jr., 6, and Rocio Zubia, 9.

It's been 32 years and there have been no arrests in the murder of a Phoenix family of five.

4. Driver killed in car fire along Interstate 17 

Driver killed after fiery crash: DPS

The crash, according to DPS officials, happened on an I-17 southbound offramp near Deer Valley Road.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a car fire along Interstate 17 on the night of Dec. 2 has resulted in a fatality.

5. No sign of mechanical failure cited in plane crash at Falcon Field

The National Transportation Security Board today released their preliminary report on a devastating Election Day plane crash that left five people dead near Falcon Field Airport.

Latest weather: Temperatures break record set in 1940

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 12/3/24

Phoenix broke a record high for today!