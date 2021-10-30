ASU celebrates homecoming after COVID-19 pandemic hinders in-person games

In the last year and a half, there has been a lot of firsts, and on Oct. 30, Arizona State University football fans got their first homecoming parade and game since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It goes without saying, but crowds were eager to celebrate at the parade held Saturday morning.

There wasn't a homecoming last year, leaving University Drive empty. The Devils only had a couple of home games, and even those weren’t open to fans.

Who was allowed? Only cutouts could sit in the bleachers, thanks to COVID-19.

Now, fans are ‘rolling down the street again.

"I love it and I’m seeing a lot of my friends and her friends in the parade so it’s great all in all," said Kyle Mann.



Jason Richter, an ASU alum, says the event is likely one of the first events ever for his son Bronson. "It’s always fun. It’s fun. We can tell them stories about Arizona State, but they got to see it."

"It’s been a long time since we had homecoming," Bobby Adams, ASU alum, said. "Yeah, it sure has … it's good to be out with everyone."

It’s normal for ASU fans to savor every second. "We appreciate it and love it and enjoying every minute of it," Adams said.

The Sun Devils played Washington State Cougars at Sun Devil Stadium and lost 34-21.

Homecoming week was celebrated from Oct. 24-30.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: