ASU head Michael Crow among those now banned from Russia

The head of Arizona State University has joined the list of Americans banned from going to Russia.

ASU President Michael Crow was on the list of 500 people that the country banned in response to a new round of U.S. sanctions.

The list released by the Foreign Ministry did not specify complaints against each individual. But the ministry said the offenses included spreading Russophobia, supplying Ukraine with arms, and officials "who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called ‘storm of the Capitol.’"

Crow responded by saying that he will "miss those cards and flowers from Putin."

Republican Rep. Eli Crane also was on the list, but he did not comment on the ban.

The latest sanctions aimed at Russia include tighter restrictions on already-sanctioned people and companies involved in the war effort. The financial penalties have been primarily focused on sanctions evaders connected to technology procurement for the Kremlin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



