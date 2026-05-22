ASU Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen Sun Devils

The Brief The Arizona State University community held its annual Reading of the Names ceremony on the Tempe campus ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The somber tradition honors fallen Sun Devils who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States. Organizers included a symbolic empty place setting next to the memorial wall to remember those who remain missing in action.



As the nation heads into Memorial Day weekend, the Arizona State University community is pausing to remember the Sun Devils who made the ultimate sacrifice.

What we know:

The annual event is a powerful tribute to the ASU graduates who gave their lives in service to the country. The somber tradition takes place on the Tempe campus, where, one by one, the names of fallen Sun Devils are read aloud during the annual Reading of the Names ceremony.

The mission of the event is simple: to ensure these men and women are never forgotten.

"It’s important for the families to remember their loved ones, that there was purpose in their sacrifice, and it’s hugely important for our community and I think the nation as a whole," said David Lucier with the ASU Alumni Association Veterans Chapter. "Remembering is honoring."

Big picture view:

By sharing personal stories, the event provides a chance for the community to reflect before the Memorial Day weekend begins.

"Please remember these folks and all the folks this weekend who have given their lives in service to our country," Lucier said.

Just beside the memorial wall, a place setting remains empty, serving as a powerful reminder for the missing in action—those who never came home. Whether it is a name on a wall or an empty seat at a table, every detail of this ceremony is designed to keep their legacy alive.

"So that we don’t forget the service and the sacrifice of people like this," Lucier said.