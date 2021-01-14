ASU police officer dies in crash on State Route 101

An Arizona State University police officer has died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Loop 101 near University Drive, DPS officials said on Jan. 14.

Dept. of Public Safety troopers said the officer may have hit a wall while on the freeway.

ASU police identified the victim as Joseph Montgomery, a 13-year veteran of the department. He is survived by a wife and two kids.

Officer Joseph Montgomery (ASU Police)

The exit ramp for University Drive is closed while authorities investigate the crash.

