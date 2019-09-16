ASU Police searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app

Police at Arizona State University are investigating a sexual assault that took place on the Tempe campus over the weekend.

The victim told ASU police she was with the suspect whom she had met through an online dating app. The victim told police she revoked her consent, and the suspect then assaulted her, causing her to possibly lose consciousness.

Police say the incident happened Saturday inside a residence hall on the Tempe campus.

The suspect is described as an 18-year-old white male, 6-feet tall with a skinny build. Police say he is wanted for sexual assault, rape, and aggravated assault.

If you have any information please contact ASU Police at (480) 965-3456.

ASU Police put out a reminder to the campus community following the incident:

ASU Police would like to take this opportunity to remind the campus community that consent can be revoked at any point and it is important to receive consent for each act. ASU Police also recommends using caution when providing access to personal information or access to one’s residence when first meeting others via online platforms.

