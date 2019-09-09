Expand / Collapse search

ASU Police looking for suspect accused of groping 4 women on campus

Published 
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix

All of the incidents happened on the same day.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Poice at Arizona State University are looking for a man who they believed groped four different women on campus.

The reported incidents happened at four different locations between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Three of the victims told police the man was on a bike and that he grabbed their butts. The fourth victim told police she had her breast groped. 

The suspect is described as a tan-skinned man, thought to be 19 to 20-years-old, thin build with medium to long hair. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, sunglasses, and a backpack. 

If you have any information, please call ASU Police. 