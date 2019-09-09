ASU Police looking for suspect accused of groping 4 women on campus

Poice at Arizona State University are looking for a man who they believed groped four different women on campus.

The reported incidents happened at four different locations between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Three of the victims told police the man was on a bike and that he grabbed their butts. The fourth victim told police she had her breast groped.

The suspect is described as a tan-skinned man, thought to be 19 to 20-years-old, thin build with medium to long hair. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, sunglasses, and a backpack.

If you have any information, please call ASU Police.